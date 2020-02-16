St. Stephen Honors Dr. Leo Twiggs

St. Stephen honored one of its own on Feb. 15 in the Timberland High School.
Dr. Leo Franklin Twiggs, during black history month, was observed as one of the newest inductees for 2020 into the South Carolina Hall of Fame.
Ann McGill, anchor/reporter for Live5News gave an excellent tribute.
Dr. Twiggs turned 86 years, celebrating his birthday on Feb. 13.
The Department of Transportation will plac signs in St. Stephen noting the town as his childhood home.
Congratulations to Dr. Leo Twiggs, renowned artist, college professor and now retired. I’ve known Dr. Twiggs for years and this honor is well deserved.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church Fundraiser
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church will host the annual pancake supper fundraiser. Will begin at 5 p.m. and end 7 p.m. on Tues. Feb. 25. Location is in the church parish house. The pancake supper cost, for adults $7 and children twelve and under $4. All proceeds raised will benefit the respite program, OASIS. Currently, more than 92,000 South Carolinians are living with Alzheimer’s disease, and over 313,000 family and friends are providing care for them. Support is greatly appreciated.
Birthday Celebrations
Best Wishes for a Happy Birthday to Ricky Burbage, Connie McMakin, Doug Phillips Jr, Carol Truesdale and Caden Welch.
Prayers and Get Well
Take time out of your busy day to pray for and to offer best wishes to Mildred Adams, Elaine Belangia, Yvonne Browder, Landon Byars, George Casey, Spencer Crawford, Halayne Day, Tom Dennis, Vicki Hall, Alton Howard, Mary W. Johnson, Kary Mitchum, John Mustapher, Angela Owens, Steve Reeves, Alice Snyder, George Svagerko, Randy Tanner, Jerry Thrower, DeAnna Trout, Dub Wadford, Mae Welch, Fonza Wiggins and for any un-spoken prayers needed.
Pray for all our troops (land, air and sea) all around the world, for them to be protected as they protect us. Bless our troops and their families, for the selfless acts they perform for us. Keep in prayer the Town of St. Stephen, all Pastors, Youth & Congregations, Veterans, Law Enforcement Officers, Fire Officers, First Responders, Paramedics, Volunteers, Callen-Lacey Center for children, Berkeley County school system, Berkeley County government and for our USA President Donald Trump and family.
Condolences
Remember heartfelt sympathy and prayers to families and friends of their loved one, Bobbie H. Schurlknight-Smith.
