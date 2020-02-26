St. Stephen and neighboring communities honor Twiggs

Representatives of the town of St. Stephen along with numerous representatives of neighboring communities, gathered to honor Dr. Leo Franklin Twiggs on Feb. 15 at Timberland High School.
The program of tribute consisted of music from Ramona Greene, an exceptional local vocalist and musician, along with the Internationally Renowned Claflin University Choir, directed by Jason Dungee.
Special presentations were made by John Rivers, mayor of St. Stephen, Caldwell Pinckney, Berkeley County Councilman, Joseph Jefferson Jr., S.C. House District 102, Ronnie Sabb, S.C. Senate District 32, with correspondence from James Clyburn, S.C. 6th Congressional District, U.S. House of Representatives.
The Timberland High School JROTC Color Guard opened the program, with the "Star Spangled Banner," delivered by Cadet Isiah Williams, followed by “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” performed by Ramona Green.
Timberland High School Student, Nakayla Smith, paid tribute to Twiggs, on behalf of all students with an oral delivery of “Hold High the Torch.”
Phyllis Mitchell delivered a tribute, on behalf of the St. Stephen Community. Twiggs’ fraternal family was represented by Rev. McCutchin, of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity.
Julius Barnes, president and dean of Cummins Memorial Theological Seminary delivered the invocation and program benediction. The program’s presider was George L. West, chairman of the Twiggs Day Committee events.
At the conclusion of the program, a banquet took place in the school’s dinning area. West also presided for this event. The invocation/grace was delivered by Whittaker Vernon Middleton, vice president of Institutional Advancement, Claflin University.
The dinner was provided by the Rotunda of Santee and dinner Music was provided by Crayton Dicks, South Carolina State University Alumnus.
Supporters of the event represented numerous areas of Berkeley County and included representatives from numerous South Carolina Colleges and Universities. An Endowed Scholarship, in Twiggs' name has also been established for students of Berkeley and neighboring counties.
Twiggs has lent his art and shared his skills liberally throughout the state of South Carolina and internationally; it was apparent at this program of tribute, that his thoughtfulness has not been forgotten.
Members of the planning committee were George L. West, chair; Louis Mayrant, Rep. Joseph Jefferson Jr. and Jeffrey Paige, publicity; Bobby Matthews, Beatrice Brown and Patricia Gourdine-Brown, fundraising; Yvonne Barnes, and Veronica Clinkscales, the program; George and Doris Twiggs, family advisers; and Seaward Middleton, Avis Riley and Michelle Stosick, organizational members.
Berkeley Chamber partners with League of Women Voters
The Berkeley Chamber of Commerce is working with the League of Women Voters to increase voter participation and political responsibility, through the ability to have easy access to information on candidates and voter information.
The Berkeley Chamber’s web page, www.berkeleysc.org will feature the League’s widget VOTE 411; before every election, VOTE411 offers a voter’s guide to candidates on the ballot.
A voter can enter their voting address to see their candidates’ responses. The League also offers workshops to become instructors to assist with Voter Registration.
If you have a group of 10 or more who wishes to assist others in getting registered contact Joan M. Zaleski Joan.M.Zaleski@hofstra.edu to discuss a workshop.
The chamber is non-partisan; however, the above process allows the chamber to promote easy access to the political arena.
Get Well
We are keeping all area residents who are under the weather, shut-in, hospitalized, or otherwise in need of assistance in our thoughts and prayers.
Send items of interest to Yvonne Barnes, 1458 Colonel Maham Dr., Pineville, SC or email ybarnes@homesc.com.