Small Town Restoration Inc. to sponsor Seventh Annual Golf Tournament

Efforts are being made to revitalize, beautify, and promote economic development of Northern Berkeley County and surrounding areas, by Small Town Restoration Inc.
The organization has identified two restoration projects in the Town of St. Stephen. The properties are located on main street and restoration of the two buildings will do much to revitalize the area for residences to use.
The vision is to transform the properties into distance learning resource facilities that will be available to residents of the town and those of surrounding areas.
To assist in making the restoration of the projects a reality, 12 pm, September 25, the organization will host its Seventh Annual Golf Tournament at the Swamp Fox Golf Course located on Golf Road off Highway 261 (toward Manning).
Participants must register at the course no later than 11:15 a.m., so that carts may be assigned. Early registration is welcomed, to support an accurate count for the provision of food.
People wishing to participate can pay the day of the tournament. Three person teams, Captain’s’ Choice. An entry fee of $50 per person includes cart, greens fee, and food. Mulligans can be purchased for $5 (limit two) and can be used anytime. Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third places.
A prize will be given for closest to the hole on No. 2, or $200 for a hole in one on No. 2. Lunch will be served at the end of the tournament.
Contact Wes Pratt@ 843-327-3354 for additional information or directions. Checks are to be made payable to Small Town Restoration, Inc., P. O. Box 249, St. Stephen, SC 29479, or dropped off at Swamp Fox Golf Course. Credit/debit cards are not being accepted. People, group, etc., wishing to donate to support the efforts may do so at the above address, even if you are not a golfer. All donations are tax-exempt.
Proceeds are used to offset STRI’s operating expenses as they work to enhance the economic viability of the Northern end of Berkeley County, St. Stephen, and surrounding communities.
Expressions of sympathy
We send sincere expressions of sympathy to the families of the late Priscilla Gaillard of St. Stephen, and the late Elizabeth Jenkins of Pineville.
Send items of interest to Yvonne Barnes, 1458 Colonel Maham Dr., Pineville, SC 29468 or email ybarnes@homesc.com.