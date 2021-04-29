Single stream recycling to resume in Summerville

The Town of Summerville will re-establish single-stream recycling curbside collections on June 28.
This will allow Summerville residents and some businesses to recycle more than paper and cardboard. All recyclables including glass, plastic, metal, paper, and cardboard can be combined in the same recycling container, according to a press release.
Town Council voted to approve an agreement with Charleston County that will allow residents to have their recycling materials delivered to and processed at the Materials Recovery Facility in North Charleston. The vote was made at a special called council meeting on April 26.
Carolina Waste, the Town’s waste collection provider, will collect the recycling materials in the same 65-gallon blue lid container currently used for recycling. Weekly collections will continue on the same service day, which is the same day as garbage collections. Residents are encouraged to participate in single-stream recycling and ensure only appropriate materials are being properly disposed of by reviewing the list of items that can and can-not be recycled.
The change in Summerville’s recycling program will decrease the amount of materials being disposed in the landfill at a minimal cost of approximately $12 per year per household.
In an effort to inform the public about changes to recycling, the Town will mail notifications and use social media.
For more information on collection requirements, exceptions, and pick-up schedule, visit www.summervillesc.gov.