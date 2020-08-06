Sheriff's office seek man in semitrailer theft

Early Thursday morning, Charleston County sheriff’s deputies were in the area of Ladson assisting the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office with locating a subject from an incident.
Deputies learned that around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, the subject stole an unoccupied semitrailer with no trailer from a business located at 10539 Highway 78 (Charleston County), according to a press statement from the Charleston County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies were informed that the big-rig was equipped with a GPS tracker, and began tracking its location. Deputies located the vehicle on Interstate 26 eastbound and attempted a traffic stop in the area of Interstate 26 and Interstate 526.
The subject failed to stop. Out of caution for surrounding residents and increased traffic, deputies did not engage in a vehicle chase with the truck. Deputies tracked the truck by GPS and soon located it unoccupied and disabled in the area of the Glenn McConnell Parkway near Essex Farms. Deputies patrolled and searched the area with the assistance of K9 units and a helicopter. The suspect was not located.
There was no indication of a weapon or threats to the community.
The suspect is identified as 29-year-old Austin Grimes, according to the statement from the sheriff's office. The suspect was wearing blue jeans and an orange sweatshirt, however deputies said they believe that he has since discarded the sweatshirt.
Officials said deputies are seeking warrants on the suspect. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact law enforcement at 911 immediately. Residents should not approach the suspect.
Source: Charleston County Sheriff's Office.