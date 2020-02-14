Session-Gillians WMS of Moncks Corner AME Church

The Session-Gillians Women Missionaries along with the members of MCAME Church celebrated their Annual Missionary Day on the Fourth Sunday in January 2020. The Theme “Christian Women of God Seeing with New Eyes: The Spirit of Missions.” Speaker was Ms. Nevja Wigfall, Palmetto Conference WMS President. Ms. Wigfall’s Message title was “The Pursuit of Happiness”. The message detailed on pursing God with determination verses chasing Him where you may give up. Pastor Thomas H. Habersham and Local Advisor, Mrs. Robert Ann Habersham along with Local WMS President, Mrs. Georgetta Bryant and Mt. Pleasant District Area WMS Chairperson, Ms. Gwendolyn Ellington were grateful for the bountiful Blessings received during this celebration.