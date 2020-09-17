SC superintendent threatens to pull state-owned buses from Berkeley county schools (copy)

South Carolina's top education leader threatened to pull access from state-owned school buses in Berkeley County, citing the district's failure to comply with a face-covering requirement set forth by the S.C. Department of Education.
This summer, state Superintendent Molly Spearman announced that face coverings must be worn on buses, in schools and at entrances where students are being picked up or dropped off.
Berkeley County School District initially challenged Spearman’s mandate by instead encouraging face coverings. The district has since updated its policy to require them on buses but stopped short of formally mandating masks inside buildings.
"Failure to implement these requirements will result in the district's forfeiture of the ability to utilize 209 state-owned school buses currently allocated to your district," Spearman wrote in a letter to Berkeley County School District Superintendent Eddie Ingram.
Nearly half of Berkeley County's 31,800 students returned to class last week. The district was one of only a handful across the state that offered students the option to return for a full week of face-to-face instruction.
"I have worked with numerous state superintendents in my forty years in education and have never witnessed as disappointing an act from that position," Ingram wrote Thursday in a letter addressed to Spearman.
Ingram went on to question the legality of Spearman's actions if she were to pull the school buses from use.
Ryan Brown, a spokesman for the S.C. Department of Education, said Berkeley County is the only school district in the state that has failed to follow the state's face-covering requirement.
"It is unfortunate that rather than protect the safety of students and staff in their district by following the state policy, which is modeled after CDC guidance and has been implemented by every other district in the state, they have chosen to get into a legal battle which unfortunately only further puts students and staff at risk," Brown said.
BSCD's mask policy is "proving effective and practical and gives our students and employees needed mask breaks," district spokeswoman Katie Tanner said.
"We are surprised and disappointed that Superintendent Spearman has threatened to take away school buses from children even though we agreed to implement her mask requirement on all state-owned school buses," she said.
The district has "repeatedly asked for guidance" regarding Spearman's legal authority, Tanner said, but has not yet received an answer.