Santee River rises due to heavy rains

The Santee River rose this past week due to recent heavy rainfall in the area.
Santee Cooper increased the flow rate of its spilling at the Santee Dam on Lake Marion to manage lake levels. Minor flooding is expected in parts of Berkeley and Georgetown counties. However, the water is expected to recede soon.
Free produce distribution
The Trident Area Agency on Aging is hosting another free produce distribution in the Jamestown area. This event will take place at 10 a.m. on March 17 at the Circle K Convenience Store in Jamestown. You are only allowed to pick up produce for yourself.
Two grocery bags per person will be provided, or you may bring your own bag.
Citywide cleanup
All residents and friends of the Jamestown community are asked to take part in an upcoming citywide cleanup. This cleanup day is scheduled for 9 a.m. until noon on April 4. Volunteers are asked to meet at the Jamestown/ Lenud’s Ferry Landing. Lunch will be provided. This event is sponsored by the Keep Berkeley Beautiful organization.
If you have news from the Jamestown area, send it in to Monica Nixon at monicanixon@hotmail.com by Wednesday.