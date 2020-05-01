Rookie Teachers of the Year named

FOOD TRUCK RODEO: The first ever Food Truck Rodeo at Hoods Chapel United Methodist Church on Saturday, May 2 from 11a.m to 2p.m. Please know ehen you come out, that everyone is asked to follow all social distancing during your visit, Hoping that this might be an evnt that we can do again so that you will have a chance to have a choose of foods, but be able to stay in the community. Coastal Kettlecorn and Pork Skins is looking forward to paricipating. Please come out and support the food trucks and their business.
ROOKIE TEACHER: Kassi Lippard, first-grade teacher at H.E.Bonner Elementary School was named a finalist for Berkeley County School District's Rookie Teacher of the Year. Lippard is one of three finalists that were selected for the district title, and one of 30 teachers who were named Rookie Teacher of the year at their schools.
BIRTHDAYS AND ANNIVERSARIES: Providence Baptist Church wishes happy birthday blessings to the following May birthdays: Nylah Hale, Betty Gibson, Sara Rice, Rhett Taylor, Ashley Taylor, Isaac Boley, Jacob Breuhl, Noah Breuhl, Allison Sawtelle, Irma Dean Wilkerson and Brad Brroks.
A very special Happy May Anniversary to Allen and Marie Weatherford.
Prayers are with all of the community and country. Hopefully the virus will end very soon. Everyone needs to continue with safe distancing and wearing mask when going out.
