Pineville-Eadytown Community 5K Walk and Carnival

The Pineville/Eadytown Concerned Citizens Committee, is sponsoring a breakfast/walk event, which will be followed by a carnival, 7:30 a.m., April 11.
Registration for the walk and breakfast is $10; however, the carnival is free to all attendees. Vendors are welcome to participate as well. To register go to www.facebook.com/LBCPVSC/for more information.
Activities will take place at the Pineville/Eadytown Park located at 1113 Pineville Circle, Pineville.
2020 Youth Symposium
The Moncks Corner Kappa Rho Sigma Alumnae Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc., will present a Youth Symposium, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., March 14, at Heart to Heart International Ministries, 104 Behrman St., Moncks Corner. The Symposium is free and is geared toward the theme "H3: It’s All About Me – Healthy Choices, Healthy Living and Healthy Generations."
This year’s theme is “Elevating Our Youth: Civically, socially and physically.”
Guest speakers for youth ages 12 to 18 will be present. Topics will include: self esteem, money management, fitness, healthy eating, distracted driving prevention, education and literacy, human trafficking, social action: What to do if pulled over or stopped by an officer.
Anyone interested may register on Eventbrite.com. For more information, call 843-698-9416.
Send items of interest to Yvonne Barnes, 1458 Colonel Maham Dr., Pineville, SC 29468 or email ybarnes@homesc.com.