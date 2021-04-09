Pimlico Ladies Club yard sale is April 24

The Pimlico Ladies Club is sponsoring their 24th Annual Pimlico Yard Sale on April 24 from 8 a.m. to noon.
The proceeds from this community fundraiser will support the club’s outreach projects which include volunteer participation with MUSC Children’s Hospital, now Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital.
The ladies have provided 125 comfort bags for the Children’s Hospital every month for 15 years and were the recipient of the Charleston Regional Business Journal’s “Health Care Heroes” 2020 Volunteer Award.