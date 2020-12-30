NIXON: Wishes for a happy new year

A global pandemic, social unrest, glimpses of the Northern Star. The year of 2020 has certainly given us a mixed bag of uncertainties. We could only hope for better and brighter days in the new year to come. With so much turmoil and strife, many of us rely on our faith and beliefs to help make it through. I spoke with a local pastor, Rev. Robert Mccutchen, Jr., in regards to keeping the faith. He shares that although this was a very unusual and challenging year, we should still remain vigilant and hopeful. God is our anchor and spiritual strength. Pastor Mccutchen adds that 2020 has also been a year of big changes in technology, such as Zoom calls, virtual learning and social media applications. Fortunately, all these methods of technology have been useful in keeping people connected during trying times like these. Prayers and well-wishes are being sent to each and everyone as we approach the new year.
Heartfelt condolences
Our Jamestown community has again suffered a big loss. We mourn the passing of Douglas Guerry. He was very active in our community and will be greatly missed. Guerry served on the Jamestown Town Council and was an officer of the Hell Hole Swamp organization. He was also a member of the French Hugenot Society. Guerry loved his town dearly. I often contacted him whenever I wanted updates of town events. He also gave great historical insights of his beloved Jamestown. Guerry is survived by his mother, Jean Guerry and many other family members and friends. Please keep them all in prayer.