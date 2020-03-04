NIXON: Timberland High School honors local athletes

Senior athletes Jalen Richardson and Matthew Williamson, both of Jamestown, were recently honored at the High School Sports banquet in Columbia, S.C. Richardson played wide receiver/ defensive back and Williamson played running back for Timberland High School Wolves. They each were given trophies for making the All State Class 2A Team. Football coach Art Craig, as well as many family members, joined the players in this celebration. Running back Jamari Nelson, also of Jamestown, was honored at Timberland High School for his athletic contributions.
March Neighborhood Watch Meeting
The March edition of the 29453 Community Neighborhood Watch Group Meeting has been scheduled for 7 p.m. on March 16, at the Mount Zion United Methodist Church in the Honey Hill community. Cedric Wright of the SC Department of Consumer Affairs will serve as the evening’s speaker. The topic of discussion is identity theft. Please come out to learn about the different ways that you can avoid identity theft. Crime statistics will be discussed. Refreshments are served.
February birthdays
Birthday greetings are sent to everyone born in the month of February. We hope your special day was spent with lots of love. We also wish you many more birthdays to come.