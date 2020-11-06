NIXON: Jamestown loses prominent native

Jamestown has suffered the loss of its native, John Cumbie. He recently passed away after a brief illness.
Cumbie was a very instrumental figure in the history of our town. He was the first mayor of Jamestown. He also hired the town's first Chief of Police and helped to establish the town's first Fire Department.
An avid businessman, Cumbie owned many stores, shopping centers and real estate throughout Jamestown and Moncks Corner. Cumbie will be greatly missed. He leaves behind five children and their spouses, along with a host of other family members and friends.
Veteran's Day celebrated
This year's Veteran's Day holiday is celebrated on Nov. 11. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our veterans for the sacrifices and protection they have given to our country.
A U.S. senator once wrote "On this Veteran's Day, let us remember the service of our veterans, and let us renew our national promise to fulfill our sacred obligations to our veterans and their families who have sacrificed so much that we can live free."
As a way of thanks, many of our area restaurants are providing free meals to all veterans, including Applebee's, Huddle House, Buffalo Wild Wings, Cicis Pizza and many more.
Thanksgiving dinner free giveaway
Drew's Heavenly French Fry Creations food truck will be giving back to the community by hosting a free Thanksgiving dinner giveaway.
This event begins at 10 a.m. on Nov. 23 at the Moncks Corner Regional Recreation Complex, 418 E. Main St. Moncks Corner.
Dinners consist of a hot meal, drink and dessert. To help ensure everyone’s safety, the giveaway will be in drive thru order.
