NIXON: Have a safe holiday season

Happy Thanksgiving.
Thanksgiving Day well wishes are being sent to everyone, far and near.
Reflecting on the many events that have happened this year, we all should have something to be thankful for.
A poet once wrote, “the thankful heart opens our eyes to a multitude of blessings that continually surround us.”
As we enter into the holiday season, please continue to practice social distancing.
The U.S. Center for Disease Control recommend that everyone avoid large gatherings and also keep travel to a minimum.
I hope that everyone will remain cautious, yet enjoy the Thanksgiving holiday as safe as possible.
Condolences
Heartfelt condolences are sent to the family of the late Dr. Gloria Pipkin.
She was a pillar in the Jamestown community, as well as other parts of Berkeley County.
Dr. Pipkin owned a dental practice for many years. She also served on numerous boards and organizations.
Dr. Pipkin is survived by one son, along with many other family members and friends. Please keep them all in your prayers.