NIXON; Deer hunting season begins

According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources website, deer season officially begins on Aug. 15.
The season is open for Game Zones 3 and 4, which covers all of the Lowcountry and most of our state.
A few tips that are suggested to hunters are as follows: ensure that you have all hunting licenses and tags, read through this year’s regulations, determine hunting locations and get landowners permission and also inspect tree stands.
Proud gardener
Willie Matthews of Jamestown proudly showed off his huge homegrown watermelons. He is pictured with two of his crops, weighing in at 120 pounds and 90 pounds.
Matthews enjoys gardening and has done so for more than 50 years. He also plants beans, cabbage, tomatoes and much more.
Condolences
Our Jamestown community has lost several of its members over the past few weeks. Please keep their family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers. Condolences are being sent to the families of the late: Sharon Hawkins, Betty Joe Mazyck, John Phiniezy, Clifford Padgett, Henry Wilson (formerly of Jamestown), Willie Wilson (formerly of Jamestown) and Millietta Moyd (formerly of Jamestown).
If you have news from the Jamestown area, send it in to Monica Nixon at monicanixon@hotmail.com by Wednesday.