NIXON: Congratulations to graduating seniors

Congratulations are being sent to all of our high school seniors.
This year is certainly not filled with the usual pomp and circumstance, due to the pandemic. However, I wish you all the best with your graduations and the future that lies ahead.
There’s an old cliche which says “the tassel was worth the hassle.” I’m certain that during these times, many of you can relate.
The following is a list of some of our 29453 community graduates: Jayla Porcha, Adaleanne Nole, Kerrison Eagerton, Omarie Hardy, LaTavia Hawkins, Jamari Nelson, Chantel Padgett, Jaleen Richardson, Ky-Anjane’ Sheppard, Tyrone Wigfall, Matthew Williamson, Darrell Nixon, Jr., Davon West.
May birthdays
Birthday greetings to everyone that was born in the month of May. I hope you enjoyed your special day. Wishes for many more birthdays to come.
Wedding anniversaries
Best wishes to Pastor Wayne and his wife, Lin McNeill of the Jamestown Baptist Church family. They celebrated a wedding anniversary on May 8. Wishes are also sent to Ian and Sadie West. They celebrated an anniversary on May 12. Prayers for many more loving years to come.
If you have news from the Jamestown area, send it in to Monica Nixon at monicanixon@hotmail.com by Wednesday.