NIXON: Community meeting resumes in Jamestown

For the first time in several months, the 29453 Community Neighborhood Watch Group has scheduled its community meeting.
Out of precaution due to the pandemic, all previously scheduled meetings were canceled. This month’s meeting will take place at 7 p.m. on Oct. 19 at the Jamestown Steel Shed. A mask is required for attendance. Berkeley County Supervisor, Johnny Cribb will serve as the guest speaker.
Free Produce Distribution
There will be a free produce distribution event on Oct. 22 in Jamestown.
Distribution begins at 10 a.m. at the Circle K Convenience Store at 1003 French Santee Road. You are allowed to pick up produce only for yourself. Bags will be provided.
This event is sponsored by the Trident Area Agency on Aging, which has served seniors and caregivers of the Lowcountry since 1991.
French Fry Food Truck
A french fry food truck, doesn’t it sound appetizing? Well, Jamestown native, Demetrius Gadson Sr. and his wife, Lakesha of Moncks Corner have made it happen.
Drew's Heavenly French Fry Creations LLC is owned and operated by the duo. Drew's is dedicated in loving memory of their beautiful daughter, Little Miss Drew Riley Gadson.
Drew's held a soft opening for their family and close friends this past June and they opened for official business in July.
Drew's provide french fries with a variety of toppings. They also serve wings, burgers, and chicken tenders. They even offer kids meals which include: corn dogs, sliders and cheese sticks.
Catering is offered for your special event. Drew's has a business page on Facebook, where you may follow their schedule to various places, job sites, and neighborhoods.
For information about their services, you may call (843) 367-2165 or send an email to drewsheavenly@gmail.com. Their ultimate goal is to provide their customers with a tasty meal of a lifetime.
If you have news from the Jamestown area, send it in to Monica Nixon at monicanixon@hotmail.com by Wednesday.