NIXON: 50th annual Hell Hole Swamp Festival planned

The annual Hell Hole Swamp Festival committee has announced its schedule of events for this year's 50th anniversary.
Although it was postponed last year because of the pandemic, organizers are proclaiming a fun-filled weekend this year.
Kicking off the festivities was the 2021 Hell Hole Swamp Festival Beauty Pageant, which was held June 19 at the Jamestown Steel Shed.
Also, an Indoor Movie Night is planned for 7 p.m. July 2 at the Jamestown Steel Shed. Feel free to bring the entire family out for this free event.
Finally, on July 3, a full day of celebrations and activities begin at 8 a.m., with a 5K/10K Run and Walk. This year's parade starts at 12:30 p.m., near the Jamestown Recreational Park. After the parade, there will be many arts and crafts vendors, live musical performers, adult field games, food trucks, children's games and much more. The evening concludes with a fireworks display at 9 p.m.
Congratulations to our graduates
Congratulations are being sent to all of our local graduates. Not only have you succeeded the hurdles from grade school until your senior year, you have also succeeded THIS senior year! It may have been challenging and one for the history books, but the experience of receiving your high school diploma will be very rewarding!
