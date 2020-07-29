Newman manages electronics aboard USS Indianapolis

One of the sailors onboard the USS Indianapolis (LCS 17) is Petty Officer 2nd Class Ashley Newman, an electronics technician.
As an electronics technician, the Goose Creek native is responsible for operating and managing the USS Indianapolis’ electronics system and subsystems. She is also the primary technician of all navigation equipment, verifying the ship and her crew are constantly and accurately informed of their position and navigation route while they are out to sea.
Newman’s hard work on the USS Indianapolis is not limited to just being a subject matter expert, as she is also an Emergency Response Team Member, Damage Control Petty Officer, and an MWR Member.
“She's a force to be reckoned with! Any tasks thrown at her, she handles them,” says her department supervisor, ITC McCarthy.
LCS is a highly maneuverable, lethal and adaptable ship designed to support focused mine countermeasures, anti-submarine warfare, and surface warfare missions. LCS integrates new technology and capability to affordably support current and future mission capability from deep water to the littorals.