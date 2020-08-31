New school Year Begins

School begins on Sept. 8 and the new hours for Bonner Elementary School are 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Students can enter the school at 7:10 a.m. It will be strange to hear school buses early in the mornings because we haven't heard them since the middle of March.
Food Truck Rodeo
The vendors for the Food Truck Rodeo at Hood's Chapel United Methodist Church will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 5. In an earlier column, I had down that the Rodeo would be on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month but it is staying on a Saturday.
The vendors coming out are the El Kiosko Mexican Cuisine, The Gnosh Pit, Chucktown Deli Food Truck, Coastal Carolina Corn and Pork Skins and Karens Ice Cream Cart. Come out and enjoy food that you can purchase in the community instead of driving a long distance to enjoy food prepared.
Birthdays
Happy September birthday from Providence Baptist Church to Pam Brooks, Karen Boley, Rebecca Sawtelle, Jennifer Kimrey and Jan Williams. Happy birthday from Hood's Chapel to Jane Crawford and Janette Hood.
Prayer List
Keep the following in your prayers: Hugh and Judy Phillips, Ada Giggleman, Shirley Gaskins, Wendy Lee, Barbara Brown, Kadi Lyons, Ted Caddell, Joan Hill, Sherry Butler, Mike Truluck, Tina Mims, Danny Mims, Edna Thompson, Diane Gaskins, Tommy Aultman, Marty Forte, Phil and Barbara Collins, firefighters, first-responders, law enforcement, military, our community and country.
If anyone has news give me a call at 843-565-3125 or e-mail me at jmhood@homesc.com. I need news by Wednesday afternoon for the next week's column.