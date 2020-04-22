“My sister is in here and she has the virus.” 57 patients test positive at local facility.

On April 21, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced that a care facility in Hanahan, had 57 patients or staff test positive for COVID-19. A sister of one of those positive cases, who has not seen her sibling in weeks, said the center is keeping her updated as the virus runs its uncertain course on the inside.
The 57 cases of COVID-19 at Heartland Health and Rehabilitation Center on Eagle Landing Blvd. in Hanahan, is the most at any rehab center, nursing home or community residential care facility in all of South Carolina. Based on the list released by DHEC, the second highest is 27 positive cases at the Midland Health and Rehabilitation Center in Columbia.
“My sister is in here and she has the virus.”
Kathy Dubis, was pulling out of the parking lot of the facility in Hanahan on April 22, coping with a mix of terror and optimism after hearing of such a high number.
“It scared me. It scared me a lot because I know how sick she is,” said Dubis from the rolled down window of her idling SUV.
Dubis’ sister has been in at the center since November. The facility and others went on lockdown after the March 13, emergency declaration. Heartland’s website shows the new measures allowed only essential health care staff and visits for end-of-life situations.
“They called me when they had the very first case. When they had the first case they called and let everybody know there’s a case in there,” she said.
Dubis said her sister has several underlying heath issues that include problems with her heart and lungs. But things may be getting better after testing positive.
“Up until yesterday she couldn’t hardly breath and she was on oxygen. Today she sounds a little better,” Dubis said.
Even with the high number cases inside, Dubis feels the facility is doing the best it can to control the virus and deal the with the spread.
“They can’t stop it no more than anywhere else,” she said.
Heartland Health and Rehabilitation Center is both a long term and short term care facility owned by HCR ManorCare. The Berkeley Independent reached out to administrators at the facility about the number of cases. At this time, they have not reached out.