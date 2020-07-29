Moncks Corner boy selected as finalist in nationwide talent contest

Washington, D.C. (July 28, 2020) – South Carolina military kid, Jordan Varner of Moncks Corner, has been selected as a finalist in the Elizabeth Dole Foundation’s “Military Kids Have Talent” contest that will air during a virtual watch party Friday, July 31 at 8 PM EST on the Elizabeth Dole Foundation’s Facebook page.
“Military Kids Have Talent” spotlights the children and survivors of our nation’s military service members and veterans. Hosted by Actor Jocko Sims (Jarhead, The Last Ship, New Amsterdam), the talent contest will highlight these amazing young people during a time when many milestones and celebrations have been cancelled due to COVID-19. Military kids from across the country submitted recordings of performances for the Foundation’s finalist selection. From Charlotte, N.C., to Okinawa, Japan, the 38 finalists in five age groups exhibit talents including solo and group vocal performances, dance performances, and comedy.
“COVID-19 has created more uncertainty in the daily lives of military kids,” said Steve Schwab, CEO of the Elizabeth Dole Foundation. “We are excited to be able to recognize them for who they are, and give them a chance to have fun sharing their special talents.”
Following the virtual watch party, Americans will have the opportunity to vote via text for their favorite talents through 12PM EST on Friday, August 14. Text to vote information will be shown on screen during the finale episode. After the live watch party, the finale will be available to view on //hiddenheroes.org/talent.
The Elizabeth Dole Foundation is the preeminent organization empowering, supporting, and honoring our nation’s 5.5 million military caregivers – the spouses, parents, family members, and friends — who care for America’s wounded, ill, or injured service members and Veterans at home. Founded by Senator Elizabeth Dole in 2012, the Foundation adopts a comprehensive approach in its support and advocacy, working with leaders in the public, private, nonprofit, and faith communities to recognize military caregivers’ service and promote their well-being.
The Foundation’s Hidden Heroes campaign brings vital attention to the untold stories of military caregivers and provides a network for military caregivers to connect with their peers and access carefully vetted resources. Visit www.hiddenheroes.org for more information.