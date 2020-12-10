Military archaeologist brings new perspective to familiar story of Gen. Francis Marion

Director of the South Carolina Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology, Steven D. Smith, has published a groundbreaking study of Revolutionary War general Francis Marion, focusing not only on Marion, but on the communities of support he organized and utilized in his partisan campaigns.
Francis Marion and the Snow’s Island Community: Myth, History, and Archaeology explores the most famous aspect of Marion’s storied career—the partisan campaigns of 1780-81—with an emphasis on the individuals and communities that made up his successful and revolutionary fighting force.
The book also highlights recent archaeological research and discoveries that have helped scholars better understand Marion’s campaigns and the people who fought in them.
“[Loyalist Colonel Robert Gray] described South Carolina as ‘a piece of patch work, the inhabitants of every settlement, when united in sentiment being in arms for the side they liked best and making continual inroads into one another's settlements.’ One of those pieces of patch work, the people living on and surrounding Snow's Island, South Carolina, were ‘united in sentiment’ against the British crown. This community of partisans had joined the rebellion as early as 1775 and had stubbornly refused to surrender, even when Charleston fell in 1780. They had supplied food, forage, and blood to the rebellion and, under the leadership of General Francis Marion, had become an obstacle to British control of the southern colonies,” writes Smith in the Introduction to the book. “This book is their story.”
Francis Marion and the Snow’s Island Community is the first book to focus on this aspect of Marion, and utilizes archaeology to build a picture of the social and strategic context in which he campaigned. In the process, Smith deepens our understanding of Marion as a leader and the significance of his place in our history.
“Using archaeology as a point of departure, Steve Smith’s work takes the reader on a journey through a complex and richly peopled landscape, telling the story of Marion, his men, and their world as no Marion biographer or scholar has done before. What emerges is a picture of the Francis Marion story that is as complete as the available record allows—one that is at the same time objective, detailed, and intimate,” writes Florence County Historical Society President and former Francis Marion Trail Commission Chairman Ben Zeigler in a Foreword to the book. “It is a picture that begins to demarcate the reality of the context of Marion’s campaigns from the mythology that the children and grandchildren of his militia men nurtured and promulgated as they became wealthy in the cotton boom, many moving West, in the first half of the nineteenth century.”
Smith served as lead investigator for the Francis Marion Trail Commission’s work on Francis Marion sites, and is among the preeminent battlefield archaeologists in America. He has over 40 years’ experience in historic archaeology with a focus on battlefields of the American Revolution and Civil War. He is also a Research Professor at the University of South Carolina and teaches Conflict Archaeology. His latest co-edited volume looks at the archaeology of warfare entitled Partisans, Guerillas, and Irregulars: Historical Archaeology of Asymmetrical Warfare, University of Alabama Press (2019).
Publication of Francis Marion and the Snow’s Island Community: Myth, History, and Archaeology is underwritten by the Florence County Historical Society and the Snow’s Island Research Fund of the South Carolina Archaeological Trust.
Francis Marion and the Snow’s Island Community: Myth, History, and Archaeology will be available for shipment on February 1, 2021 at a price of $40 in hardback and $30 in soft cover, both available through the Florence County Historical Society, 135 S. Dargan Street, Suite 300, Florence, SC 29506. Shipping and handling charges are $5 per copy.