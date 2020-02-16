Middle school students learning about gardening

The sixth-grade science classes at Macedonia Middle school are caring for their vegetable gardens.
They currently have carrots, two types of lettuce, and peas planted in their outdoor raised garden beds.
In their tower gardens they have a large variety of herbs including; basil, chives, cilantro, dill, lavender, oregano, parsley, rosemary, sage and thyme.
The gardens are being cared for by the sixth grade science classes. Students will participate in the harvesting and preparation of the vegetables before taste testing them.
Teachers of the Year
Timberland High School 2019-2020 Teacher of the year is Lane Rouse. Rouse teaches the social studies department and also instructs the future educators in the teacher cadet program.
Rookie teacher of the year is Kimba Cunningham. She is a health/Science teacher that has done an outstanding job developing and mentoring future nurses, dental hygienist and all other health science careers.
Macedonia Middle school teacher of the year is Sabrina Ross. There is no rookie teacher of the year at Macedonia Middle School.
Terrific Kids
Bonner Elementary School's January Terrific Kids, exemplifying self-discipline, are Payton Bryant, Mady Casselman, Dayne Roff, Keirsten Mack, Colt Tindall, Shaniya Cooper, Hunter Christensen, Hollianne Edwards, Arianna Watson, Angel Blackwood, Mackenzie Howlett, Kaylee Waters, Mallory Adkins, Ah'Reyanah Snipe, Maci Grill, Aidan Cale, Sarai Paz Garcia, Leda McLaughlin, lance Lambert, Marty Rodriguez, Kasen Tumbleston, Trey Killion, Anna Grace Gaskins, Eva Allen, Cameron Carlo, Shaun Bryson Shumbert, Lacey Kinard, Zamyrie Nelson, and Wade Moody.
Congratulations to all the students.
Reunions
Macedonia High School Class of 1969 will hold its reunion at 6 p.m. on April 25 at Gilligan's at the Dock. Please save the date now and please inform other classmates.
The committee has not been able to get in touch with all the classmates. They will order from the menu and they would like a firm commitment of attendance by April 10.
The committee will have another planning/lunch meeting on at 12:30 p.m. March 11 at Cinco de Mayo. If you are a 1969 graduate of Macedonia High School, please contact Donna Shuler Rodin at 843-810-1710 or Rodind@homesc.com or Trilby Litchfield Rumbough at 843-906-7052 or MRumbough@yahoo.com.
They need help with contacting classmates as well as help with planning the event. Let's get started on a great reunion. They hope to see everyone there.
Prayer List
Continue to pray for Hugh and Judy Phillips, Wayne Giggleman, Ada giggleman, Ted Caddell, Sarah Jackson, Belma Price, Cindy Gaskins, Jerry and Charlotte Hush, Tina Mims and Danny Mims, Hermie and Medulia Gaskins, will Garton, Bubba Mitchum, Joann Sousa, Naji Pasha, Rose Harris, fire fighters, first-responders, law enforcement, military, our community and country.
If anyone has news, give me a call at 843-565-3125 or e-mail jmhood@homesc.com. I need news by Wednesday afternoon for the next week's column.