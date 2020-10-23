MCNPHC to implement Election Day support service project

The Moncks Corner Pan-Hellenic Council will partner with Divine 9 member organizations to conduct an election public service project beginning at 10:30 a.m., On Nov. 3, at at various polling locations in Berkeley County.
The council will set up free water and snack stations at several polling sites within the county to support and assist voters as they remain in line to cast their vote.
Each of the Divine 9 organizations will provide volunteers, water and snack donations, cooler(s) with ice, hand sanitizer, napkins, a table (optional), and/or a tent (optional), folding chairs if needed.
The following requirements will be implemented to ensure that proper guidelines are followed as the election day support service project is implemented:
1. The “station” will remain a minimum of 200 feet away from the polling location.
2. Organization members will be non-partisan participants and will not be positioned around candidate signage or distribute any candidate materials.
3. All members will wear a mask and will practice appropriate social distancing.
4. All CDC recommendations/guidelines will be implemented to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The following shifts for that day are: 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., at identified polling locations.
The number of volunteers at designated sights may vary based on availability of council and assisting chapter members from supporting sororities and fraternities.
Berkeley County has 96 precinct polling designations. In an effort to minimize inconvenience to our Pan-Hellenic volunteers, but still maintain MCNPHC’s visibility and make an impact in the community, the locations will be determined by the team members who will preferably provide assistance to polling sites located in their communities.
Participants will be wearing T-shirts identifying them as members of the Moncks Corner PanHellenic Council or their sorority/fraternity chapter.
Members wishing to serve should contact their chapter president or the event coordinator at broughtondl@gmail.com.
Zeta Amicae of Moncks Corner to Sponsor Zoom retreat
The invitation is extended to the public to attend Zeta Amicae of Moncks Corner "Renew Restore ZOOM Refresh" Retreat, 7 pm, Monday, October 26, 2020. Interested persons may participated in this free session by registering using this LINK.
Penny Green is President of the Moncks Corner Zeta Amicae Auxiliary.
Happy Birthday Wishes
Warm birthday wishes are sent to Elizabeth Dingle Burton of Pineville, who celebrated her 96th birthday, Oct. 11, and Albertha Theirse, who celebrated her birthday, Oct. 22.
We pray they will both live to enjoy many more celebrations.
Send items of interest to Yvonne Barnes, 1458 Colonel Maham Dr., Pineville, SC 29468 or by email to ybarnes@homesc.com.