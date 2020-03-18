Macedonia Middle School teacher honored by district

Congratulations to Sabrina Ross at Macedonia Middle School on making the top eight semi-finalists for Berkeley County School District's Teacher of the Year.
Also, Macedonia Middle school student, Zachary Blankenship Qualified for the South Carolina State Geography Bee.
Church Event
Victory Baptist Church together with Oak Grove Pentecostal Holiness Church will have an Easter Egg Hunt on April 4.
Victory Baptist will have a Sunrise Service at 7 a.m. on April 12. Breakfast will follow in the fellowship hall.
Information needed
Stephanie Mills Peagler has been trying to research her grandparents' history. If anyone knows anything about Jim and Mary Marie Mills please contact Stephanie at 843-230-0438 or e-mail her at speagler59@gmail.com.
Fundraiser
The Lillie Murphy Circle at Hood's Chapel United Methodist Church has planned a bake goods and hot dog sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 11.
Prayer list
Pray for Ted Caddell, Sarah Jackson, Belma Price, Hugh and Judy Phillips, Jerry Hush, Cindy Gaskins, Ada Giggleman, Bill and Judy Burke, Tina Mims and Danny Mims, Bubba Mitchum, Will Garton, as well as all those grieving, firefighters, first-responders, law enforcement, military, our community and country.
If anyone has news from the Macedonia area, give me a call at 843-565-3125 or e-mail me jmhood@homesc.com. I need news by Wednesday afternoon for the next week's column.