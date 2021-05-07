Lowcountry Land Trust celebrates 35 years of land preservation

Lowcountry Land Trust is hosting a May Giving Challenge with the goal of raising $150,000 to celebrate its anniversary and further its work protecting vital Lowcountry lands and waterways.
This year, Lowcountry Land Trust is celebrating its 35th anniversary and approaching a new milestone: preserving 500 properties encompassing 150,000 total acres. The May Giving Challenge will take place May 17 to May 23. As fundraising benchmarks are reached throughout the week, $45,000 in combined challenge funds from the Pathfinder Foundation, Silent Maid, and Painted Bunting Fund will be unlocked.
To date, the nonprofit organization has protected more than 147,000 acres across 17 counties in South Carolina. Protected lands include the Angel Oak, Boone Hall in Mount Pleasant, and as well as vast forests and marshlands across the Lowcountry.
“We are so proud of 35 years of conservation work. Lowcountry Land Trust has protected ecologically, agriculturally, and historically significant Lowcountry lands -- and the way of life they make possible,” said Ashley Demosthenes, president and CEO. “Our mission is more critical now than ever before. Together we can continue to preserve what makes the Lowcountry such a special place to live for generations to come.”
Donate online at www.lowcountrylandtrust.org/donate. Donors can deepen their impact by starting a fundraising team at www.justgiving.com/campaign/LLTMayGiving2021.