Local Zeta chapter joins National Autism Societies Awareness efforts

The Autism Society of America, the nation’s oldest leading grassroots autism organization, is celebrating National Autism Awareness during the month of April. The organization’s 2020 theme is “Celebrate Differences.”
The theme is designed to build a better awareness of the signs, symptoms, and realities of autism, #Celebrate Differences focuses on providing information and resources for communities to be more aware of autism, promote acceptance, and be more inclusive in everyday life.
The National Autism Society recognizes that the prevalence of autism in the United States has risen from1 in 125 children in 2010 to 1 in 59 in 2020. With this realization, the goal for NAAM is to increase awareness about autism signs, symptoms and opportunities through information and referrals, events, printable and digital resources, and community partnerships with businesses and organizations dedicated to building inclusive experiences.
National, State and Local chapters of numerous Greek letter organizations have recognized the need for support and have joined the National Autism Society in getting the word out. Kappa Alpha Zeta’s Moncks Corner Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. is working with, and supporting the efforts of the National Autism Society by hosting informational teleconferences. Information regarding the dates and times, and call in numbers will be provided in future columns.
With Sympathy
Sincere expressions of sympathy are being sent to the families of the late Walter Hill, Jr., of St. Stephen; the late James Earl Williams, formerly of Pineville, and the late Earline Odassa Mae Shaw of Alvin. We ask that you keep these families and all others in your prayers as they experience their loss.
Happy Birthday Wishes
Happy Birthday wishes are being sent to Tony Reed of St. Stephen. May your day be wonderfully blessed.