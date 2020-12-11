Local School Spreads Christmas Hope for Students

During this time of stress and emotional difficulties brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Christmas holidays could prove to be an exceedingly difficult and disappointing time for children.
To assist in addressing this concern, a local elementary school principal, and supportive school staff, have taken steps to ensure that the students of J. K. Gourdin Elementary in Pineville, have reason to celebrate.
A community Outreach initiative called, “The Giving Tree,” has been established to support students with gifts of clothing for placement under their holiday tree.
The school is asking community members and friends to reach out in support of their love-based project.
Community members and friends wishing to contribute to the project, must do so by Dec. 18.
Donors will be provided with sizes, gender, and a number that represents the child.
No information regarding the families or children’s names will be provided to contributors, and donated items are to be dropped off at the school’s office.
Distribution of items to students will occur on Dec. 18.
Those wishing to participate in this project of the heart, may do so by contacting Kristian Watson, school counselor, at 843-567-3637. Special information regarding items to be purchased will be shared at that time.
Kudos to Dr. Theodore Prioleau, J.K. Gourdin Principal, Watson and the entire school staff for initiating this project of love and care during this Christmas season, when so many are hurting.
Congratulations to the Zeta Amicae Auxiliary of Moncks Corner
The Zeta Amicae of Moncks Corner, an Auxiliary of Kappa Alpha Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc., was named the South Carolina State Amicae Chapter of the Year for 2020.
President Vernesa Green and Amicae members from Sept. 9 to the present have provided the following community services: Provided 21 food boxes for seniors; made Goodwill donations of curtains and clothing; participated in Census and voter registration drivers, and gave out masks and completed “Beside the Still Waters” daily reading literature to participants during the drive.
Additionally, they donated to Williamsburg Cares Residential home residents 100 items, including blouses, pants, hats, masks and provided daily spiritual literature.
Members volunteered for Feeding America and distributed 50 bags of food. The VFW donated 12 pairs of eyeglasses to the organization for distribution to those in need.
Members also served as voter registration volunteers.
They provided a scholarship in the amount of $250, during a virtual event.
This working group of dedicated women also donated $101 to Domestic Violence prevention initiatives.
They were also recipients of a Foresters Financial Grant for Coats to support community needs. Greene was also named, Zeta Amica of the Year.
Congratulations on the numerous accomplishments and honors received.
Sympathy
Expressions of sympathy are sent to the family of Ruby Jenkins on the passing of her husband; and to Yvonne Singleton, on the passing of her brother Lenny Jenkins; and Deacon Jackie and Cynthia Pinckney on the passing of their niece Odessa.
Send items of interest in the Pineville area to Yvonne Barnes, 1458 Colonel Maham Dr., Pineville, SC 29468, or send email to ybarnes@homesc.com.