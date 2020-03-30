Local COVID-19 response

As numbers relating to the coronavirus continue to climb nationally and statewide, local governments are preparing as best they can to keep things functioning while keeping the public safe.
On March 27, The National Guard delivered Strategic National Stockpile (SNS) equipment to Berkeley County. The supplies include things such as N95 masks, nitrile gloves, face shields, surgical gowns and protective suits. The county said the supplies will help keep Berkeley County first-responders and residents safe.
While local leaders have mentioned it, neither Berkeley nor Dorchester counties have issued any type of mandatory, stay-at-home order, but it’s not off the table. On March 25, Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Cribb sent a statement stating “Berkeley County continues to be proactive in our actions to minimize the spread of COVID-19. Berkeley County Council has no plans, at this time to invoke a stay-at-home ordinance.”
Summerville Mayor Ricky Waring said the same thing regarding plans to keep residents from contracting or spreading the virus. But such “stay-at-home” ordinances like those adopted in the City of Charleston and Columbia may not be legal. State Attorney General Alan Wilson said on March 27 that, based on state law, while local governments retain their Home Rule powers during a state of emergency, they do not have extraordinary emergency powers. Wilson said the decision to issue and enforce such an order would have to be up to the governor.
Gov. Henry McMaster has been giving afternoon briefings on the virus and has said numerous times he does not plan to issue such an order. His most sweeping decision was to close all schools back on March 15. At this time all schools will remain closed until April 30.
Berkeley County announced that beginning on March 30, county buildings and facilities would resume limited access to the public through April 2.
Dorchester County is sending updates through email on its status. The Dorchester County Emergency Operations Center maintains Operating Condition (OPCON) 2 or partially activated. All county offices and courts remain closed to the public out of an abundance of caution. All offices are available via phone and email, during normal business hours. All County Convenience Sites are open.
All citizen boards and commission meetings scheduled for the week of March 30, have been cancelled.
Officials also are warning residents about coronavirus scammers. On March 24, Berkeley Electric Cooperative warned members to be on the lookout for phone scammers trying to take advantage of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The release states scammers are actively threatening members with having their electrical service cutoff unless immediate payment is made over the phone.
For the near future, both Berkeley Electric Coop and Dominion Energy have suspended disconnections for non-payment but customers will be billed for what they use.