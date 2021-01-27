Life easier knowing God’s expectation for our lives

Moncks Corner, SC (29461)

Today

Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low near 40F. SSE winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low near 40F. SSE winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.