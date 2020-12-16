Letters to Santa

Dear Santa Claus,
It’s me, Beebop! I have been nice all year. I have been kind to people, I helped them when they fall down. This year I helped put up the Christmas decorations. I went on a big roller coaster and I wasn’t even scared. This year for Christmas I would like,
A sonic stuffed animal
A Minecraft stuffed animal
A BB gun
I’m so excited for Christmas! This year I will leave you gingerbread Ninjas!
Love, Dean
Dear Santa,
Thank you for giving kids gifts on Christmas. I am so thankful. You are the best. And thank all the elfs for helping Santa, the elfs do a good job. I love Christmas.
Love, Harper
Santa,
I hope you are doing good. I have been a good boy this year I would like.
1. Beyblade set
2. Baby Yoda robot
3. A big nerf gun
4. Batcave
5. Lego Batman
Thank you so much, Tyler
Dear Santa
I hope you have a good Christmas and I hope I get surprised this year.
Dillon
Dear Santa
1. Snot Rod
2. Big garmie
3.Monster truck
4. Phone
5. Book
Lucas
Dear Santa,
1. Barbie
2. Minnie Mouse Phone
3. Minnie Mouse Car
4. Minnie Mouse Dress
5. Board Game
Kenna
Dear Santa,
I want drone home, a transformer that’s a Jeep, super mario maker 2, Hot wheels mario kart, bowser’s castle chaos and all the junie b. jones books except 17, 18,19, 20, 21 and 22 and random boys 8 year old toys
Love, tripp
Dear Santa,
Santa can I get a Phone case and Santa can I get a chogete and a Barbie doll PLs Santa
Love, Angelina
Dear Santa,
I have been good
1. Paihia Bear
2. Hollywood hair
3. Xbox and games
4. Arts and crafts
5. Outdoor BBQ
6. Car
7.Nail set
Love, Teagan
Dear Santa,
My name is Logan, please bring trucks
Dear Santa,
Can I please have an art room or can you give me lots of art stuff? I also want a toy kitten that looks super real like Kinseys. I also want some magic tree house books pleas. I also want you to give my mom a Christmas gift this year. Thank you Santa and all the elves
Love Campbell
Merry Christmas Santa, hope you have the best Christmas.
Dear Santa,
I want lol omg dollhouse and a lot of lol omg dolls and atv and cut masks and lol pj’s too and shoes and a really cute cut mask for my mom and my cut mask will match and small Christmas tree and lights for my room and a really big toy to play with and socks to go with my shoes
Love, Chloe
Dear Santa,
here are the five things I want for Cristmis plas
Present pets.
Baby stuf in a tote bag. and a baby pram
Tele scope and a book that tels me wat star is wat
Panters kit whith a easel
litle live pet fish and tank.
From Sofia
Dear Santa,
Ive been thinking. What do you do when it’s not Christmas?? Do you sit and watch tv? Well im going to move on to my next question. How do you make toys? I can help! I bet you make millions!! I can be your maid! I could polish your trophys and if you don’t have any I can wash the raindeer like dasher, dancer, Pranser and the others! Please send a note to my house.
Love Corinne bongiovno.
Dear Santa,
I whant hot weel cars, a iphon 11, a mocontralcar, a play stshon 5 with 2k 21 on it, a sckat board, and for it to snow.
Love Bryson
Dear Santa,
I want a mincraft lego set and a minecraft T-shirt. I also would like a candy cane. Thank you so much!
Love Eli
Dear Santa,
I would like a surprise this year
Love Daniel
Dear Santa,
Thinkins for bringing ever wun presints. You are the best sant kias.
Royce
Thank you for everythang Santa.
Ana
Dear Santa, Can I have a PS5, iPad and a red micke.
Jaxon
Thak you for what you hav done. I appreciate you bringing us presents ever yer. I am not asking for anything this yer because I am going to moms mom house for Christmas so you can giv my presents to a homlis shelter. Please, that would be great. Thak you.
Bye,
Tyler Ryals
Hi Santa,
It’s ben a while. Santa please get me a Lego Dimensions Sonic. Please and a Tails and Eggman doll also I love you. I’ll have cookies and milk. Love you!
Reese Deering
Dear Santa, I will be happy to be on the nice list! And get gifts.
Emma
Thx for giving all the gifts to all the kids.
You’re the best. I hope you love my card!
Brooklyn 7
I want a Nintendo switch and a robot and a watch
Jacobh
Hi Santa,
Souvenir like as been silly my mom did touch him but he’s aright. If you can tell my elf to do the crassis thing he can do. And thank you for never failing chimis. Merry Chrismas!
Jeraamion Flatt
Dear Santa,
Can I have some shopcines and a makeup spiy kit.
Love Annabelle
Dear Santa,
If you can get me a gas dirtbike that would be lovely. And can I pleas get a rc car
Love Drew
Dear Santa,
I will bring milk and if I see something on the tree will be so happy and show my mom and dad.
Tyler
Dear Sant,
I want a Pere the cat book and I want Dack Boots and I have a song to sing all I want for chrismas is you!!!
Love Lila
Hi and Ho Ho Santa!
To Santa I have been really exidid for Crismas and evrething that will happen this year so now I will be better and more good and nice. Oh and hi!! Santa!!!
Cheryl
Dear Santa
I wunt a intendo for crismes and a kid copcar
Love Jacob.
Dear Santa,
I love you Santa thank you for the note you giv me I love it my faferit of the note is picher of you I love it so moch
Love Sophia!
Dear Santa,
all I want is my dad to come bake to my howes.
Braxton
Dear Santa,
I sure hope North Pole is operating smoothly for you this year. 2020 has been a crazy year! For Christmas I would like my family to be healthy and stay healthy. Happiness in my family and I’d love for my parents to move here. That would mean so much! Thanks for everything!
Mikcole
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing good. I have been a good boy this year. I would like a few things please.
- A new nerf gun
- Boat lego set
- 3. Transformer cars
- Monster truck
- A ride on semi
Jack