Lawn care app launches in Summerville

GreenPal, an on-demand lawn care service app, has recently announced its launch in the Summerville community. The app is currently operating in more than 48 states throughout the nation. As it sets its roots in Summerville, co-founder Gene Caballero, is optimistic of its potential.
The idea is to allow homeowners and lawn care professionals a unique platform for finding service or generating business. Coined as the ‘uber for lawn care,’ the app operates in a similar manner by allowing homeowners to post their lawn needs and lawn care professionals to bid on those properties.
Based out of Nashville, Caballero said that every few weeks, he and a team of staff members take a look at their data to see what areas the company isn't currently operative in but see homeowners signing up for the app. When they noticed activity occurring in Summerville, they decided they needed to launch in the spring.
With over 30% of GreenPal customers currently averaging in over the age of 60, an age group that has had to be especially careful in the face of the ongoing pandemic, it has become particularly appealing for customers. The technology allows for vendors to bid on lawns without the face-to-face interactions that typically come in the industry which Caballero says, has been key in eliminating potential spreading of the virus.
Caballero reported that the company doubled in revenues last year and is hopeful that as the pandemic comes to a close, even more business will be available.
“When the country starts to open up once again and people start going back to work and traveling, we feel that our services will be needed even more,” Caballero said.