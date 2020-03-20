Kappa Alpha Phi Fraternity offers two $1,000 scholarships

The Moncks Corner Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. is pleased to offer two annual scholarships of $1000.00 each for the fall semester. One scholarship will go to a graduating high school senior and continuing undergraduate student entering a field of Dentistry, Dental Technician, Dental Hygienist, etc. or Oral Medicine. The other will be provided to a graduating high school senior and continuing undergraduate student entering a STEM field, a Kappa Leaguer matriculating to college, or an undergraduate member of Kappa Alpha Psi attending Charleston Southern University. The dental scholarship is in memory of Dr. Addison B. Sales. The STEM scholarship is in honor of Mr. Jerry L. Good.
The Dr. Addison B. Sales Memorial Dental Scholarship, in memory of the 1961 initiate and member of the Moncks Corner (SC) Alumni Chapter, honors his contributions to the field of dentistry, his military service and loyalty and service to Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. Dr. Sales, a native of Boley, Ok, was born on March 7, 1942, and earned a bachelor’s degree from Langston University in 1965. He served three years in the military, including an 18-month tour in Vietnam. Following his military service, Dr. Sales worked four years for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as a food and drug inspector.
In 1975, he entered Howard University’s Dental School and earned the Doctor of Dental Surgery Degree in 1979. He began practicing dentistry at the Sea Island Health Clinic on Younges Island; SC. Dr. Sales spent three additional years on active duty in the U.S. Navy, and continued service as a reservist until his retirement in February of 2002. He practiced dentistry in the Moncks Corner community and surrounding areas of S.C. from 1985 – 2002. He was a Life Member of Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity, the Palmetto State Medical Dental and Pharmaceutical Association, the American Dental Association, and the Academy of General Dentists. He transitioned on August 17, 2002.
The second $1000.00 scholarship is awarded in honor of Mr. Jerry L. Good, for the fall semester to a graduating senior or continuing undergraduate students entering or in the fields of science, technology, engineering or math. Mr. Good was a 1982 Kinston, NC Alumni Chapter initiate into Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity and is currently a member of the Moncks Corner Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity. Jerry served as the Moncks Corner Alumni Chapter’s Keeper of Records for three years; 2011 – 2014, and again for two years, 2018 – 2020. He was born in Columbus, Indiana and earned his bachelor degree in Chemical Engineering in 1978 at Purdue University. In 1975, as a student at Purdue, He was one of the founding members of the National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE). Jerry was the NSBE’s third National Treasurer and a member of the NSBE Board of Corporate Affiliates representing the DuPont Company for 40 years.
He was Manager of the DuPont Chattanooga, Tn. Plant, the Moncks Corner, SC and Circleville, Oh, 2006 to 2018. Jerry was a Board of Director member of the following organizations: Trident United Way, 2011 to 2014; Berkeley County Chamber of Commerce, 2010 – 2014; Trident Technical College Foundation, 2011 – 2015; Ohio Manufacturer’s Association, 2014 – 2018. He has been a supporter, mentor and recruiter of collegiate engineering students and has donated to engineering scholarships for the past 40 years. He has been a financial supporter of the Moncks Corner Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi’s annual scholarship.
Eligibility Criteria for both scholarships: High school senior ( having taken SAT/ACT), or full-time undergraduate; resident of or attending college in the Tri-county area (Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties); pursuing a career in Dental and Oral Medicine (Sales Scholarship); or STEM (Good Scholarship), a minimum GPA of 2.9 (high school), or 2.6 (undergraduate), and proof of financial need. A scholarship application form is required along with a copy of the high school or college transcript. Documentation of community and school service background along with a 300-word essay must accompany the application. Three letters of reference and financial support information are also required. The application is available from Jerry L. Good, at JGood74@yahoo.com. The completed packet with all information may be forwarded to the referenced email or posted by mail carrier to Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., Attention: Scholarship Committee, P.O. Box 1232, Moncks Corner, S.C. 29461. All applications must be postmarked on or before March 30, 2020.
Keeping In Prayer
During these difficult days as we experience many life changes brought on by the Coronavirus, it is my prayer and hope that all are listening and adhering to the recommendations of DHEC and our officials. Let us prayer much for each other, and know that the choices we make today, will certainly affect how we will be able to live our lives in the future.
Take the necessary precautions to safe guard yourselves, your families, and others; please do not take unnecessary chances. We are being given clear directives and guidance regarding cleanliness, physical/social distancing, and the importance of staying in unless you must go out. Remember, “The life you save may be your own.”
