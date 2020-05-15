Junior Leaders Conference provides opportunities

The 2020 Wells Junior Leaders Conference Application form is available with an application deadline of May 24. The opportunity is for college students who are currently in their undergraduate junior year with a graduation date of either December 2021 or May/June 2022.
The leaders conference locations and dates are Charlotte, NC: September 15 – 17, 2020; Minneapolis, MN: September 22 – 24, 2020, and Chandler, AZ: September 22 -24, 2020. Wells Fargo will pay all meal and travel expenses for the conference. Interviews for the 2021 Junior summer internship programs will be conducted early, as summer internship opportunities will be available nationwide across multiple groups.
As a concern, applicants need to know that Wells Fargo is continuing to monitor the possible impacts of COVID-19, on conference plans. Should it be necessary to utilize alternative conference strategies, the conference sessions may be conducted virtually.
The live application links with program details as well as a flyer, describing the event, are available at www.wellsfargojobs.com/juniorleaders-earlycareers. To apply, visit www.wellsfargo.com/careers and search job ID 5544129 (Junior Leaders Conference and 2021 Summer Internship Program).
Heirs Property Webinar
At 6 pm, Monday, May 18, the Center for Preservation, will conduct a free webinar, on Heirs Property, with the use of “Zoom.” The session is free, and utilizing the Zoom technology program, all participants will practice social distancing while learning about the risks and rights of heirs’ property, and how they can make their land work for them.
Interested individuals/groups may register at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAuceqgpzwrHNQKi3g9HU0ffQ1gmswFwLZK. For questions, email kroberts@heirsproperty.org.
Sympathy
Expressions of sympathy are being sent to the Shaw family on the passing of a brother and sister in recent weeks. We also send our sympathy to the family of the late Rev. John Williams. Please keep these families in your thoughts and prayers.
Items of Interest
