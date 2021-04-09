J. Keven Holmes retires after 42 years at Steinberg Law firm

Attorney Holmes served as a South Carolina personal injury lawyer for 42 years, helping thousands of clients get on the road to recovery.
South Carolina personal injury lawyer J. Kevin Holmes recently announced his retirement. Attorney Holmes joined the Steinberg Law Firm shortly after graduating from law school at the Rutgers University School of Law. As Holmes explains, he had immense respect for the founder of Steinberg Law Firm, Irving Steinberg, who helped draft and pass the state's first workers' compensation law.
In his capacity as a Steinberg Law Firm attorney and partner, Holmes provided comprehensive representation to those who were injured in a wide range of accidents.
Many of his cases involved car accidents, slip and falls, medical malpractice, and product liability. However, his success as a litigator stemmed from his background as a civil litigator and a criminal law attorney. Holmes tried 26 murder trials, including two cases involving the death penalty.
Holmes earned membership in the prestigious American Board of Trial Advocates. He is also a widely respected member of the bar of the State of South Carolina, United States District Court for the District of South Carolina, Fourth Circuit Federal Court of Appeals, and United States Supreme Court.
Holmes hopes to spend his retirement continuing to give back to his community and spending as much time as he can with his wife and five children.