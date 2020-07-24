HOOD: Update on School Reopening

Students registered for the upcoming year have until July 29 to select their learning pathway.
Those who have not made a decision by July 29 will be enrolled into the blended distance online option by default. Families choosing to register for blended distance learning or virtual learning will be registered to participate in a parent and student orientation and will have access to support and services.
Meal purchases will be available for pick-up this school year.
Berkeley County School District's students will be able to purchase breakfast and lunch in the upcoming school year, regardless of what learning platform they select.
Students must be enrolled in a BCSD school to purchase a meal.
The proposed start date for school is Aug. 24. The school board still needs to vote on this.
Churches closed
Some churches have once again closed for services due to the rise in the Cornoavisus and they are going online. If you have access to internet and Facebook you can see the service.
Birthday wishes
Providence Baptist Church sends Happy Birthday wishes to Gwen Howard, Jay Rawls and Sarena Hale.
Providence Baptist is open for service and hope they will be able to continue.
Pray for all the sick and shut-ins and all who are grieving the lose of a family member or friend. Everyone continue to stay safe in this time and please wear your mask when going out.
