HOOD: Teachers still doing their best during pandemic

Macedonia Middle School teacher of the year for 2021 is Ms. Caitlin Kennedy and the Rookie teacher of the year is Ms. Brooke Nadolsky. Congratulations to these two teachers.
Women's Ministry
Oak Grove Pentecostal Holiness Church Congratulate their First Lady, Crystal Jackson Bambrough, on being elected as the Women's Ministries President. They look forward to seeing the great things God is going to do as she leads their Women's Ministries toward excellence.
Blood Drive
Hood's Chapel United Methodist Church will be having a blood drive on Sat. Feb. 20. Each person who donates blood will receive a $20 gift certificate. This is also the day the church is having a fish fry. The dinner will consist of fish, hush puppies, Cole slaw, baked beans, banana pudding, ice tea or lemonade. The dinner will be from 11a.m. until 2p.m. or until sold out, the cost of the dinner is $8.00.
Prayer List
Pray for Ada Giggleman, Tina Mims and Danny Mims, Christy Meade, Peggy Fulton, Mike Truluck, Joan Hill, Juanita Thomas, Elene Cockcroft, Dolly Rhodes, Sunny Mills, Dicky Brunson, Steve Mitchell, Jackie Wilson, Charlie and Mary Thomas, Jeff Garrett, Diane Thomas, Shirley Hood, James Litchfield, Janelle Basel, Sharon Janes, Chris McKnight, June Hood, Hugh and Judy Phillips, Sherry Butler, all those grieving, first responders, firefighters, law enforcement, military, our community and country.
Hope everyone has a blessed week.