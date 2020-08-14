HOOD: Students to go back to school soon

Soon we will here the sound of school buses as school will begin on Sept. 8. (Which is very different because for the past 50 plus years school has started in August).
Students will not need to share any supplies this year, but students should provide a book bag. Macedonia Middle School will provide the following supplies for each student: binder, package of binder dividers, college ruled lined paper, composition notebook, pencils, pencil pouch (traditional Pathway students only). Students will need to provide colored pencils, hand held pencil sharpener (traditional Pathway students only) and a box of pens (blue or black).
Vaccinatetions
Seventh-grade students vaccinations must be up to-date. All South Carolina students are required to get the Tdap vaccine before starting seventh grade. Boys and girls are recommended to get three vaccines at age 11 or 12 — Tdap, HTV and Meningitis.
Food Truck Rodeo
There will not be any Food Truck Rodeos in August at Hood’s Chapel United Methodist Church, but they will start back in September from 5-8 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays.
Birthdays
Happy Birthday wishes from Providence Baptist church to Mary Driggers, Angie Owens, Kate Brown, Gracie Sawtelle, Maja Fickett, and Marti Poole. Happy Birthday from Hood’s Chapel to Juanita Caddell and Mason Litchfield.
Prayer List
Keep the following in your prayers: Ada Giggleman, Hugh and Judy Phillips, Ted Caddell, Charlie Thomas, Shirley Gaskins, Tina Forte, David Forte, Doris Mizell, Sherry Butler, Peggy Fulton, Tina Mims, Danny Mims, Christy Meade, Barbara Brown, Rhonda Shuck, Billy Mipps, Joan Hill, all those grieving, firefighters, first-responders, law enforcement, military, our community and country.
Janette Hood writes news from the Macedonia area. If you have news call her at 843-565- 3215 or send e-mail to jmhood@homesc.com by Wednesday afternoons.