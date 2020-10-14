HOOD: School received a literacy grant

Recently H.E. Bonner Elementary School received a $4,000 grant from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. Bonner’s funding will be used to support early literacy programs in kindergarten, first and second grades.
Sabrina Ross at Macedonia Middle School has been inducted into the Berkeley County School Department teacher forum as Macedonia middle School’s 2020 teacher of the year.
Halloween Event
Hood’s Chapel United Methodist Church has planned to have Trunk or Treat on Oct. 31.
The event will start with a food truck rodeo at 5:30 p.m. The fellowship hall will be open if anyone would like to eat inside.
The trunk or treat will begin after the food truck rodeo. Their will be a bounce castle. All are invited. Most churches are not having trunk or treat this year.
Macedonia meeting
The next Macedonia Community Action Project meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Oct. 27 in the small fellowship hall at Macedonia Christian Church. The small fellowship hall is on the back of the church.
Prayer List
Keep the following in your prayers: Hugh and Judy Phillips, Tina Mims and Danny Mims, Barbara Brown, Shirley Gaskins, Sherry Butler, Christy Meade, Peggy Fulton, Diane Gaskins, Edna Thompson, Ted Caddell, Marty Forte, Phil and Barbara Collins, Mike Truluck, Joan Hill, Billy Mipps, Luke and Mandy Childress.
If anyone has news from the Macedonia area, give me a call at 843-565-3125 or e-mail me at jmhood@homesc.com. I need news by Wednesday afternoon for the next week’s column.