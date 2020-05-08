HOOD: Food Truck Rodeo was very successful

The Food Truck Rodeo at Hoods Chapel United Methodist Church on Saturday, May 2 was a success. It was a beautiful day and some folks sat out on the grounds to eat their food. Everyone enjoyed the rodeo and the fellowship. Pastor James Lewis plans to have another Food Truck Rodeo on Saturday May 16 from 11a.m. to 2p.m. Their will be vendors that were their on May 2 and also some new vendors. Pastor James plans to have the food truck rodeo the third Saturday of each month at 11 a.m. until 2p.m. The rodeo is something he is doing for the community. So everybody come out and enjoy this time to fellowship, enjoy food and not have to leave the community.
Birthday Celebration
Pastor Chris Peagler at Victory Baptist Church got a real surprise for his birthday. Cars drove down the road in front of his house honking horns and wishing him a happy birthday. Some in their cars dropped balloons for him. He was very surprised and appreciative to all who participated in this celebration.
Condolence
Sympathy and prayers are with the family of Elvin DeWitt Mitchum (Bubba). He passed away on April 29.
Pray for all grieving, pray that the Corona virus will soon be over. Continue to wear mask and continue safe distancing
If Anyone has news give me a call at 843-565-3125 or e-mail me at jmhood@homesc.com. I need news by Wednesday afternoon for the next week's column.