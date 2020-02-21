HOOD: Fifth-graders learn coding, create website

Bonner Elementary School 5th graders worked with instructor, Paige Hetherington to learn about coding. Students created a website about the importance of their favorite academic subject in school and presented their work to the class.
Church Service and Supper
Hood's Chapel United Methodist Church will be having Ash Wednesday Service and Pancake supper at 6p.m. on Feb. 26. All are welcome.
Victory Baptist Events
on March 1 Victory Baptist will have a Changed Life Ministry graduation at 6p.m. On march 8 the Mohr Family will share what has been going on with their missions in Honduras during the morning service at 11a.m. and at their Sunday night service on March 8 Mercy's well will perform. On March 11 the Imani Milele Children's Choir(from Africa) will perform at 6p.m.
Fundraiser
The Lillie Murphy ladies circle at Hood's Chapel United Methodist Church has scheduled a bake sale and hot dog sale on Sat., April11.
Comfort Kits
Thanks to the Berkeley County EMS and the Lily Murphy Ladies Circle at Hood's Chapel United Methodist Church packed comfort kits on Thursday, Feb 20. The comfort kits are for children involved in an accident. These kits have different things to help distract the child from what is taking place. These kits will be a great comfort to a child when in a stressful stituation.
Prayer List
Keep the following in your prayers: Ted Caddell, Wayne Giggleman, Sarah Jackson, Bellma Price, Hugh and Judy Phillips, Jerry and Charlotte Hush, Ada Gigglemn, Bubba Mitchum,
Hermie and Mederia Gaskins, Will Garton, Joann Sousa, Naji Pasha, Rose Harris, Cindy Gaskins, Tina Mims anD Danny Mims, firefighters, first responders, law enforcement, military, our community and country.
