HOOD: Community churches are very busy

Hood’s Chapel United Methodist Church congregation is growing.
Recently seven became members and five were baptized. Eight new children have joined Sunday School.
There is also one new baby in the church, he is Clyde Hudson, son of Chad and Sabrina Hudson.
Clyde, who was born in August, wasn’t due until October. There are a lot more new people attending the church that plan to become members.
The church is starting to fill back up. Over the past years there has been a decline in the congregation due to deaths and also some have moved away. Church members pray that it will be overflowing in the near future.
Food Truck Rodeo
Hood’s Chapel will have the Food Truck Rodeo once again on from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 10. There will be some different vendors: Monkey Bottom Boys; Cafe Roux they have Cajun/Creole type food; Diddy’s Donuts and Coffee; hope to have Coastal Kettle Corn and Pork Skins. Their will be a 3-in-1 Firetruck bounce house.
Providence Baptist News
October is Pastor Appreciation Month and providence wants to let all the community pastors know that they appreciate them and that they are a blessing to the churches.
The ladies at providence will be attending “Women of Joy” in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. Together they will seek God, search for answers, rest from the daily grind, and find a connection with other believers.
Providence Baptist sends Oct. birthday blessings to the following: Sonya Mitchum, Max Springs, Vicki Hood, Braelyn Rawls, C.C. Cannon, Frances Tracy, Linda Lawhorne, and Marty Kenyon.
Prayer List
Keep the following in your prayers: Hugh and Judy Phillips, Ada Giggleman, Tina Mims and Danny Mims, Christy Meade, Peggy Fulton, Barbara Brown, Mike Truluck, Joan hill, Sherry Butler, Tommy Aultman, Billy Mipps, Dicky Brunson, Marty Forte, Phil and Barbara Collins, Billy and Dee Sykes, Butch Rivers, Hayden Miller, John Pensmith, Terry Dibble Jr., Rosetta Harmon, all families who have suffered from the coronavirus, those grieving the lost of a loved one, firefighters, first responders, law enforcement, military, our community and country.
If anyone has news give me a call at 843-565-3125 or e-mail me at jmhood@homesc.com. I need news by Wed. afternoon for the next weeks column.