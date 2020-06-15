HILL: Stars, stripes and stories

We celebrated Flag Day this week, and I like to think, it is the second celebration in our “Patriotic Season” which extends unofficially from last month’s Memorial Day through the Fourth of July to Veterans Day in November.
It reminded me again of one of the most stirring poems ever written about our Stairs and Stripes. I was intrigued by its title, “Ragged Old Flag,” and even more that its author was Johnny Cash. Apparently it was the only poem he ever wrote. If that’s true, this is the only one he ever needed to write. I guess it’s not surprising that this singer-songwriter who was a master of drawing out every emotion possible from his music, and who was once referred to as the “philosopher-prince of American country music” could bring such feeling to the symbol of our nation.
“Ragged Old Flag” is an old-timer’s explanation of why such a tattered flag should still be flying in honor over an old country town. A few stanzas follow. If the late Man in Black was still with us, no doubt he could have added a few more lines on Iraq and Afghanistan and wrung another tear or two from fans.
Here are some extracts from that poem.
"You see, we got a little hole in that flag there
When Washington took it across the Delaware.
And it got powder-burned the night Francis Scott Key
Sat watching it writing “Oh Say Can You See.”
And it got a bad rip in New Orleans
With Packingham and Jackson tuggin' at its seams."
"And it almost fell at the Alamo
Beside the Texas flag, but she waved on though.
She got cut with a sword at Chancellorsville
And she got cut again at Shiloh Hill.
There was Robert E. Lee, Beauregard, and Bragg,
And the south wind blew hard on that Ragged Old Flag."
"On Flanders Field in World War I
She got a big hole from a Bertha gun.
She turned blood red in World War II
She hung limp and low by the time it was through.
She was in Korea and Vietnam.
She went where she was sent by her Uncle Sam."
Then he adds:
“. . .she's getting threadbare and wearing thin,
But she's in good shape for the shape she's in.
'Cause she's been through the fire before
And I believe she can take a whole lot more."
And then, finishes
“. . . On second thought I DO like to brag,
'Cause I'm mighty proud of that Ragged Old Flag."
Me too.
Barbara Hill is a local historian and former reporter for the Summerville Journal Scene.