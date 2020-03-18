Hell Hole Swamp Beauty Pageant in the works

The annual Hell Hole Swamp Beauty Pageant has been scheduled for 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on April 18, at the Jamestown Steel Shed.
The 11 a.m. pageant will include the following categories: Ages 0-12 months and 5-6 year-olds.
The 3 p.m. pageant includes: Junior Miss, Pre-Teen Miss, Miss Teen, Miss Hell Hole and Ms. Hell Hole categories.
There is also an opportunity for audience members to vote for a People’s Choice winner. To enter the pageant, you may register online at: https://form.jotform.com/200506376537051. The deadline to register is April 17.
Church fundraiser
The Jamestown Baptist Church is hosting an indoor free yard sale. This event will take place 8 a.m. to noon on March 21, in the church’s Family Life Center.
Sunrise Service
An Easter sunrise service is planned for 7 a.m. on April 12 at the Santee River Lenud’s Ferry boat landing. This year’s service is sponsored by the Saint James United Methodist Church in Jamestown.
If you have news from the Jamestown area, send it in to Monica Nixon at monicanixon@hotmail.com by Wednesday.