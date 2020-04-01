Heed the warnings related to COVID-19 in rural communities

Hopefully everyone is staying safe during these trying times of COVID-19. Remember to heed the warnings from our governor and public officials.
If you don’t necessarily have to go outside of your homes, please try not to. We can all use this time to spend with our loved ones at home.
Parents, we can refresh our educational skills as we help our children with their e-learning school work. Board games, family reading hours, cooking together and watching a good movie are lots of ways that we can bond with our family.
Let’s also remember to check on the elderly in our communities, making sure they are well-supplied with food, medication and basic necessities.
Also, let’s thank all of our healthcare workers as they deal with this unforeseen crisis.
As far as any changes in our community, all upcoming 29453 Community Neighborhood Watch Group meetings, as well as the Community Clean-Up Day have been cancelled.
Secondly, the Berkeley County School District is currently offering a free school lunch program to help our students.
The distribution site in our area is the Jamestown Baptist Church. Lunches can be picked up from 11-11:30 a.m., Monday thru Friday. You must bring a student in order to receive the lunch. This is a drive-thru service, so there’s no need to even get out of your vehicles. Lastly, for any students in our area without internet access, the Home Telecom company is offering free internet service for the next 60 days. You may sign-up on their website, //HomeSC.com/connect.
I hope that this pandemic will soon be behind us all. Just remember to stay in your homes if possible, wash your hands often and practice social distancing. Also, remain calm and be encouraged by a quote that I recently read, “When fear knocks on your door, let faith answer it”. Together, we can all get thru this.
March Birthdays
Birthday greetings are sent to our community members that were born in the month of March. I hope that you enjoyed your day. Although this has been a month of trying times, I wish you many more birthdays to come.