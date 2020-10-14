Free drive through fish fry coming up

From noon to 3 p.m., Oct. 17, a free drive through fish fry will take place at the St. Stephen park, 113 Ravenell Dr., between Highway 45 and 52. The event is sponsored by Rep. Joseph Jefferson, and Sen. Ronnie Sabb in conjunction with the Berkeley County Democratic Party. Everyone is invited to attend.
Domestic violence
Domestic violence (also called intimate partner violence, domestic abuse or relationship abuse) is a pattern of behavior used by one partner to maintain power and control over another intimate partner. It can happen to anyone at any point in a relationship.
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, originally created by the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence to bring advocates across the nation together to end violence against women and children.
This October, as in the past, communities around the country will celebrate the tremendous progress victims and advocates have made over the years, mourn for those whose lives were taken by domestic violence, and connect with one another in a true sense of unity to end domestic violence for good.
DVAM is a chance for anyone and everyone—victims, survivors, advocates, law enforcement, supporters and political leaders—to unite in the work to end domestic abuse.
Check out https://www.thehotline.org/is-this-abuse/ to learn more about the different types of domestic violence. It is important for those involved to be safe and for everyone to be informed.
Public Servants Carter, Henry and Manigault
During this time of COVID-19, Berkeley County, as the nation and the world, has witnessed the passing of many community members whose service touched and enriched the lives of the residents of their communities and Berkeley County residents in general.
Three such people were Edward Carter, Deloris Henry, and Booker Manigault.
Carter and Henry were dedicated teachers of Berkeley County students and Manigault was a former NAACP Moncks Corner Chapter President and dedicated member and worker with the Berkley County Democratic Party.
Their presence and service will be sorely missed.
Items of Interest
Send items of interest to Yvonne Barnes, 1458 Colonel Maham Dr., Pineville, SC 29468, or email ybarnes@homesc.com.