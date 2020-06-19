Fetter Health Care Network schedules testing for Pineville site

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., June 23, representatives from the Fetter Health Care Network will offer COVID-19 Testing at Day Dawn Baptist Church, 2057 Highway 45, Pineville.
There is no out of pocket cost for patients, and you do not have to schedule in advance. However, you should bring insurance information, if you have any, and a form of identification may be helpful.
After the test, patients should self-quarantine, if possible, until results are provided. Test results should be available within three days. Fetter will contact you with the results.
Currently, all insurance providers in SC are covering the cost of COVID-19 testing. Patient insurance information will be captured, in order to process the test. No co-pays or deductibles will be charged.
All patients will be served regardless of their ability to pay. For additional information contact Fetter at 1-800-365-7410 or visit Fetterhealthcare.org, or FetterCovid19Screening.org.
Mobile testing at the Day Dawn Pineville site is a one-day event.
The Importance of Wearing Face Masks in Public Spaces
Today, there is much more data and evidence on how COVID-19 is spread, and the prevalence of the disease itself is far more widespread than previously thought. Each passing day, more is learned about the virus, and since the re-opening of many facilities, the incidents of cases has risen significantly.
The growing body of data now suggests that a significant number of infected people who do not have symptoms can still transmit the virus to others.
Many scientists and medical professionals have documented the fact that some protection for the public is better than not having any at all. I would suggest that wearing a mask in public, is at least one thing that each of us could do, not only protecting ourselves, but others as well.
There are many individuals who choose not to wear a mask because they feel it is their right not to. I’m in agreement with that assertion, however, I would suggest that if everyone wore a mask in public spaces, each person would be better protected, ultimately reducing the overall community transmission.
This practice along with social distancing and frequent/proper hand washing could go a long way towards keeping everyone safe, as we work to get back to what we consider, our normal way of life.
Keeping In Prayer
Send wishes for speedy recovery of health to our sick, shut-in community members, and ask everyone to continue to pray for our communities, county, state, nation and the world, as we continue to experience this pandemic.
