Election board holds final meeting before 2020 vote

Sitting in folding chairs at a plastic table in the humblest of meeting rooms, the Board of Voter Registration & Elections of Berkeley County, shadowed by a pandemic, prepares for a record breaking turnout in a continuous election, where the integrity of the process is as important as ever.
It would seem the weight of the world is on the shoulders of the 10 members sitting at the table at the headquarters in Moncks Corner. But other than a few raised eyebrows, no panic was visible on Sept. 17, during the final meeting before Election Day 2020.
Members discussed, among other things, new state election laws and absentee ballots. One issue that came up was the taking down of the absentee ballot drop off box outside of the headquarters on Belt Drive. The rectangular metal box is normally used for absentee voters to drop off their vote after-hours.
The Director of Voter Registration & Elections of Berkeley County, Adam Hammons said during the meeting, the boxes have to be taken down because the order is a part of the Governor’s new election law changes, signed the day before.
Hammons told the board, state lawmakers feared the unattended drop off boxes would become overstuffed with returned absentee ballots. It’s another indication of how different the 2020 election will be.
In large part because of the current fears with COVID-19, there are a lot of absentee ballot requests-- a lot more than 2016. As of Sept. 17, Hammons said there have been 17,000 requested so far. During the 2016 election there were about 12,000 in total.
The by mail absentee ballot request first needs to be received by the election office then, starting at the beginning of October the official ballot will be mailed to the voter. That means there could be at least 17,000 ballots going out to voters. How is that done?
“We use a mailing vendor, a company approved by the state election commission out of Columbia,” said Hammons. “There’s three that are allowed to be used by the state and we try to use the one in state so that it’s the closest and they will print, stuff and mail those ballots for us.”
There are no bulk mail vendors for voters who are returning their absentee ballot by mail. The ballots have to be postmarked by Nov. 3, or the vote will not count.
With so many ballots expected to be returned, the new state law will allow election workers to get a small head start. Because the ballots are returned in two envelopes, an outer-envelope and an inner-envelope, it’s a two-part, counting process.
“The previous law said we couldn’t do anything with mail-in absentee ballots until election day,” said Hammons. “They realized that is a huge undertaking in a small amount of time (…) This time they said you can open the outer-envelope starting on Sunday [Nov.1] at 7 a.m. You can continue that on Monday, if you need to, but you can’t start opening the inner-envelope, where the ballot actually is until Tuesday on Election Day.”
On Nov. 3, at 7 a.m. workers can dive into the thousands of second envelopes, pulling the ballots out and begin the count. It was noted at the Sept. 17, meeting there is only –one machine at the Berkeley County office that can count the returned absentee ballots. Hammons said the high speed scanner can count 73 ballots a minute.
Hammons also told the board, Berkeley county leaders are helping and he has been given extra money. As of Sept. 17, he's hired an additional 35 temporary workers for the election.